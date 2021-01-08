Jagan-TDP conspiring to stall BJP entry into AP: GVL

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao is known for his pro-YCP leanings from the beginning. He had played a big role in supporting Jagan Reddy’s 3 Capitals decision. When there is any crisis for the AP Government, GVL would come up to lend a helping hand to the CM. But the scene has reversed now apparently.

No doubt, the BJP has not got their expected mileage on the Ramatheertham temple incident. Now, GVL is saying that both the YCP and the TDP were conspiring to prevent the BJP from getting a foothold in Andhra Pradesh. Otherwise, the ruling party would not have suppressed the BJP protests at Ramatheertham.

GVL said that in Uttar Pradesh also, the same thing had happened. The Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and other parties tried all their efforts to stall the progress of the BJP in UP. But eventually all their plans had failed. The BJP had come to power with huge success in Uttar Pradesh.

GVL warned the two regional parties in AP that if they continued their devious plans against the BJP, both the parties would have to face serious consequences in future.