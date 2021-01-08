T’gana to finalise Covid vaccine distribution plan on Jan 11

The government of Telangana will finalise an action plan for administering Covid-19 vaccine in the state on January 11.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting with all ministers and district collectors to discuss the distribution of vaccine.

The meeting will also discuss the coronavirus situation and measures taken to contain its spread. Administering of the corona vaccine to the people will also be discussed at the proposed meeting. An action plan will be finalised at the meeting on distributing the vaccine to all the regions and administering the vaccine to the people on a prioritised method, said the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Chief Minister will also take a decision on reopening of the educational institutions in the state.

The meeting will discuss and decide when to reopen the classes, from which standard classes should begin and how to manage the classes. The CMO said the meeting will review the method followed in other states.

The meeting will also discuss several important issues of Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Medical and Health, Municipal, Education, Forestry and other departments and take decisions.

The Chief Minister recently held a meeting with senior officials and collectors on issues relating to the Revenue department. At the January 11 meeting, revenue matters like mutations, Sada Bainamas regularisation, setting up of the tribunals and other related issues would be discussed. The meeting will finalise the action plan to solve all the revenue issues speedily.

The meeting will review the implementation of ‘Palle Pragathi’ and ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programmes. The meeting will discuss whether the funds are being given on time and how they are being utilized. A review will also be done on the progress of works under Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes.

The implementation of the Haritha Haram programme aimed at increasing the green cover in the state will also be reviewed. Discussion will also take place on the measures taken to increase the green cover in the villages and urban areas and the programmes to be taken up in future.