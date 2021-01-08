Niharika returns back to Work

Mega girl Niharika Konidela got married in a destination wedding and the celebrations last till the end of 2020. The newlywed couple holidayed in Maldives and returned back to the country recently. Niharika revealed that she would continue acting if she finds the right projects. A new fantasy web series of Niharika Konidela got its official launch today. VV Vinayak and Vijayendra Prasad launched the project.

Anasuya Bharadwaj will be seen in a crucial role and YouTube actor Nikhil will play the other lead role. Bhanu Rayudu is on the board as the director and producer of this untitled project. Niharika is also in talks for a couple of other projects that will be announced soon.