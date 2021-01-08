CM KCR ‘peshi’ running land, sand and drug mafia: BJP

The counter attack on the arrest of TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya came from unexpected quarters. The BJP has taken advantage of the Hafeezpet Rs. 2,000 Cr land dispute to corner the TRS regime. Former MLA and senior BJP Telangana leader NVSS Prabhakar has straightaway demanded the KCR Government to explain about the role of his relatives in the Hafeezpet land scam.

The BJP leader alleged that KCR’s family members were also involved in the land dispute. The KCR Government’s land regularisation scheme and Dharani were aimed at protecting the illegal encroachers only. The police should bring out facts about the involvement of the TRS leaders along with Akhila Priya and Praveen Rao in the Hafeezpet lands issue.

Mr. NVSS Prabhakar alleged that CM KCR’s peshi has become a hub for the sand, land and drug mafia which is ruling the roost in Hyderabad and surroundings. The TRS and the MIM leaders have a role in the Hafeezpet lands dispute. It is an open secret that the KCR’s family hand is there behind every land scam in the Telangana Capital.

Doubtless to say, the BJP is all set to use the multi-crore land scams along with the religious issues to attack and counter KCR in the coming days.