Trivikram to focus on two Indian epics

Trivikram Srinivas is undoubtedly the best writers of Telugu cinema. His knowlegde towards the ancient epics, literature and telugu novels is vast. During his several speeches, Trivikram revealed about the references and how he got inspired from the Indian, Telugu literature. The latest news say that Trivikram is currently on the modern take of the Indian epic Mahabharatam. Inspired from the characters, he is socializing the drama and he is keen to make the project without huge sets and action episodes.

Trivikram is also keen to narrate the important portions of Ramayana and adapt it into a film. The top director utilized the coronavirus break and is working on the scripts of Mahabharatam and Ramayanam apart from his regular projects. It is unclear when these projects would materialize. He also has a script named Kobali which was pending from years. Trivikram will next direct NTR and the film rolls from March this year.