Sai Pallavi in talks for Gopichand’s Next?

Gopichand has been struggling for a right success from some time. After completing Seetimaar, the actor will work with Maruthi and the project got its official announcement recently. Pakka Commercial is the title finalized for this comic entertainer. Gopichand essays the role of a young lawyer in Pakka Commercial and the regular shoot is expected to commence from March. Maruthi is finalizing the actors and technicians for the movie.

Going with the current update, Maruthi and his team approached Sai Pallavi for the heroine’s role. Maruthi is keen to rope in Sai Pallavi for the role so that the film gets extra boost through the actress. Sai Pallavi signed Vedhalam remake and Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake along with couple of Tamil projects. The actress will take a call on Maruthi and Gopichand film soon. GA2 Pictures along with UV Creations are the producers. Pakka Commercial is aimed for release during the second half of this year.