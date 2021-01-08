Teja and Wink beauty’s ‘Not A Love Story’

Young hero Teja Sajja has signed a film under the prestigious banner Megaa Super Good Films. The new film’s title poster is unveiled by the makers shortly.

Titled ‘Ishq’ it has the caption ‘Not A Love Story.’ Wink beauty Priya Prakash Varrier is roped in to play the female lead and SS Raju will be helming the movie.

The makers have also signed top technicians for this touted to be romantic entertainer. Young sensation Mahati

Swara Sagar will render the tunes while Sam K Naidu is to handle the cinematography.

‘Ishq’ is expected to hit the floors and the makers would reveal more details soon.