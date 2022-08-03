Jagan to begin interaction with party workers from Kuppam

Chief Minister and the YSR Congress president, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to begin his much-awaited interaction with the party workers from Kuppam Assembly constituency. The interaction is scheduled to be held from August 4 evening at his camp office in Tadepalli.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had intentionally picked up Kuppam to start his mission with an eye to defeat TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the next election too. Jagan Mohan Reddy is riding high with great expectations on Kuppam, as he could defeat the TDP in all the local body elections, right from village panchayat to the Kuppam Municipality.

He is scheduled to meet at least 50 active workers of the party from every assembly constituency at every meeting. He had asked the MLAs, MPs and the constituency incharge leaders to send the list of the names to be invited for the meeting with the chief minister. Besides, the chief minister’s office had also secured some names suggested by the I-PAC, the political consulting agency which works for the YSR Congress.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to interact with a good number of them at every meeting, and finally speak for 30 minutes on the role to be played by these workers during the elections. He is getting feedback on every MLA ahead of these meetings and would get some additional information from them during the interaction.

Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy is also planning to hold Praja Darbar at Tadepalli camp office shortly, where he intends to meet the general public and receive representations from them. However, the chief minister’s office is yet to decide the dates and the schedule to hold these Darbars.

Late Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy used to hold Praja Darbar every day when he was the chief minister and received representations from the people. Dr Rajasekhar Reddy received applause from the people through this intervention. It is to be seen how far Jagan Mohan Reddy would succeed in his meetings with the people in Praja Darbar.