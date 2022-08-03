Ravi Teja compensating for Losses is a Fake News

Ravi Teja is in a mad rush and he is working without breaks to complete his bunch of committed projects. Krack is the only hit delivered by the actor and the producers of all his other films suffered huge losses. Ravi Teja’s non-theatrical market has been stable because of which he is rushed with several offers. But after he hiked his fee, the producers of his films are losing big amounts if the films are not faring well in theatres. Ramarao On Duty carried low buzz and the producer had to release the film on his own on advance basis.

With the film ending up as a disaster, the producer has to repay the advances. There are speculations that Ravi Teja will compensate for the losses for Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas but this is untrue. Ravi Teja will not return back his remuneration for the film. He instead asked Sudhakar Cherukuri to do one more film and Ravi Teja will charge the same remuneration for the film too. The producer is in talks with a couple of directors and Munna of 30 Rojullo Preminchatam Ela is likely to direct the project. The shoot commences soon after Ravi Teja is done with the shoots of Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao.

The producers of Ravi Teja’s films should be extra cautious as the actor is quite keen and bothered about his paycheque than on the script.