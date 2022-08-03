Tollywood Strike: Mixed Reactions from Producers

The Tollywood producers decided to stall the film shoots and a series of meetings are held on a regular basis. The remunerations of the stars, OTT release cap, heaping up budgets and the VPN charges are the major issues that came for discussion. Some of the producers are hesitant to discuss about slashing the remunerations with the stars while the others have been keen to come up with a perfect plan. Senior producers who are in the Active Producers Guild skipped the meetings. Producers like Dil Raju and Naga Vamsi are continuing their film shoots citing that they are Tamil films. This did not go well with the producers and the issue too was discussed.

Most of the producers are hesitant to express their views in the meeting as they would get leaked through their fellow producers. Some of the producers who are busy with multiple projects are worried about the heaping up interests. The remunerations of the daily-wage workers too is discussed in yesterday’s meeting. The meetings are being conducted in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. For now, there are no major developments after the shoots are stalled and the discussions are on.