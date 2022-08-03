Naga Chaitanya responds about dating Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya got divorced from Samantha and the actor is back to bachelor status. The national media started speculating the news that Naga Chaitanya is dating Telugu actress Sobhita Dhulipala but the duo stood tight-lipped and never responded about the same. When Naga Chaitanya was asked about dating Sobhita, the actor responded with a smile. He said that he is just going with a smile during a rapid-fire round in an interview. Naga Chaitanya called Katrina Kaif his celebrity crush saying that he never got an opportunity to meet her.

Naga Chaitanya is currently on a break and he will start the shoot of his next film this month. Venkat Prabhu directs this actioner and Naga Chaitanya plays the role of a cop. Chaitu is done with his first web series Dhootha and it will stream on Amazon Prime soon. The Akkineni actor is also in talks for several projects which will be announced soon. His next release will be Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan in the lead role. Naga Chaitanya played the role of his friend in this emotional entertainer.