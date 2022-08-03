Sita Ramam Has Much More Than What We Saw In The Trailer

Swapna Cinema which has delivered blockbuster films like Yevade Subrahmanyam, Mahanati, and Jathiratnalu is coming up with Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam releasing on August 5th. The trailer and songs of the film are impressive and set good expectations for the film. Dulquer spoke to the media ahead of the movie’s release.

The star seemed so excited about the film. “Sita Ramam is a very original story. A truly classic movie. A very rare story. A movie like this has not come anywhere till now. I loved the screenplay. It is unexpected. Only glimpses were seen in the trailer. Sita Ramam must be seen on the silver screen,” he said.

He says people will fall in love with the music even more after watching the film. “Vishal Chandrasekhar gave an amazing album. When you hear the story, you know that the music in the movie will be good. It was understood that the Kanunna Kalyanam song will be magical while shooting in Kashmir. All the songs are like a visual wonder. The background music is also amazing. Kanunna Kalyanam song is my favorite,” the actor told.

He also spoke very high about Aswini Dutt and Swapna Dutt. “Aswini Dutt and Swapna’s Vyjayanthi movies are like family to me. I like Aswini Dutt as a good person. He is my favorite person. Very positive. The love and affection shown by him are very great. They always ensure that the best will be chosen for me. Director Hanu has presented this story brilliantly,” he said.

He says he is moved by the adulation he receives in AP and Telangana. “The love shown to me by the Telugu audience was a great surprise. Many days ago when I came to an event in Hyderabad, a few people told me they liked my movie Ustad Hotel. It was my second film. It was a great surprise that they connected with that film. Also, seeing my films on various OTT platforms, I felt happy that many people connected with a passion for films. During Mahanati, I injured my legs and could not attend the events. Now I am very happy to see the response coming to Sita Ramam promotions. I am grateful for the love fans showed on me at Vizag and Vijayawada Events. I did not expect that response. I am really lucky,” the actor emotionally said.