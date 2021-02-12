Jagan to flag off Antarvedi temple new chariot

The AP Government has carried out works and completed the Antarvedi temple new chariot in a record time. The works are completed ahead of the schedule. Most projects and works are getting delayed either administrative wrangles or legal hurdles but the chariot works have been finished without delay.

Now, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy is expected to flag off the temple chariot in a week’s time from now. In view of the controversy that raged over temple attacks, the Government took special care and got the chariot works completed without any complications. The total burning of the old chariot triggered massive uproar in the State and the country. Eventually, a CBI investigation was ordered into the issue.

The real culprits in the torching of the century-old Antarvedi chariot were yet to be caught. The non-functioning of the CCTV cameras facing the chariot shed became a major hurdle. Antarvedi Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple located in Sakhinetipalli mandal in East Godavari has been popular among the devotees for a long time.

The temple authorities are making arrangements for bringing the new chariot into use during the temple processions from this year onwards.