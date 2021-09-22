Jagan to launch state-wide yatra: Sign of early polls?

Giving more credence to the rumours of early polls, AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has indicated that he would a state-wide tour of the village secretariats from December. He said he would be on a public outreach programmes two days per week. During a Spandana video conference on Wednesday evening, he also told the MLAs to start visiting the village secretariats on a regular basis.

This would be YS Jagan’s first state-wide outreach programme after he took over as the chief minister of the state. The last such outreach programme that Jagan undertook was the historic Praja Sankalpa Yatra, which covered 90 percent of the constituencies in AP in 2018. This yatra has catapulted him to power in the 2019 elections.

Significantly, the talk of a state-wide outreach has come a few days after YS Jagan announced that Prashant Kishore and his team would work for the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh. The outreach programme is believed to have been suggested by Team PK to YS Jagan. The MLAs too would be organizing similar outreach programmes at their level to create a buzz in favour of the ruling YSRCP. The elections could be held in 2023, almost a year before the schedule, sources say.

The massive public contact programme will highlight the achievements of the YSRCP government such as the progress of Polavaram, some irrigation projects, covid handling and the welfare schemes. The early polls could deny time for the opposition parties to regroup and reorganize themselves. They would be in a disarray when the elections would be held and that would help Jagan to romp home comfortably.