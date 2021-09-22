After phone bills, now Jagan govt fails to pay paper bills!

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is facing embarrassing situations one after the other.

Recently, the mobile phone service providers disconnected services to government staff after the state government defaulted on payment of phone bills.

Today, the newspaper suppliers stopped newspapers to Andhra Pradesh Secretariat and other state government offices after their dues were not cleared by the government. With this, no newspapers were seen in Secretariat and other offices today.

The Jagan government which is spending thousands of crores of rupees on Navaratnalu cash dole out schemes every month is facing troubles to clear common bills like mobile phones, newspapers etc.

There were reports that even the snack suppliers to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) have threatened to stop snack supplies as their dues were not cleared by the government.

These incidents are giving scope to speculate about the gravity of the financial crisis being faced by the YSRCP government.

Though fund crunch is common for any government in any state, what surprises and shocks all is the inability to pay even common bills like mobile phone bills, newspapers etc, which are just in thousands and lakhs of rupees.