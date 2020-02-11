Jagan to meet Modi in Delhi tomorrow

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy is going on a visit to Delhi tomorrow to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jagan is expected to take up the issues of AP Council Abolition and 3 Capitals with the Prime Minister. Political circles say that the CMO is making preparations for Jagan Delhi visit.

Speculation is rife that Jagan Reddy is determined to convince and get Modi support for the Capital shifting and Council Abolition. It has been a long time since Modi gave his appointment to AP CM. Especially, the PMO is avoiding YCP MPs including Vijayasai Reddy ever since the cancellation of PPAs of solar power companies. These are global companies. Jagan decision has caused international embarrassment to the Modi government. At such a time, there lot of curiosity on tomorrow’s Jagan-Modi meeting.

Rumours say that Jagan will also meet Amit Shah tomorrow. Shah is also a bit free this time after the Delhi elections. A few weeks ago, Amit Shah didn’t give appointments to Jagan for reasons not officially known.