Telugu parties happier on BJP defeat in Delhi?

Delhi election result gave double delight to the political parties in the two Telugu states. They are happy more for BJP defeat than for the massive victory of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi polls. This election failure came at a crucial time when Modi-Shah duo want a positive result to defend their mission for Citizenship Amendment Act. Both TRS and YCP, which are in ruling, are long unhappy with the BJP because of stopping of Central funds. Moreover, KCR is upset over BJP’s arbitrary moves to establish its power in Telangana.

In AP, Jaganmohan Reddy is not getting expected support from the Centre though he is giving his party support to BJP on many issues in the Rajya Sabha. YCP is feeling that the BJP is taking undue advantage of Jagan CBI illegal assets cases.

Now, CM Jagan has promptly congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on his party’s remarkable victory. He further wished Kejriwal a successful tenure ahead. On the other hand, TDP is also unhappy with BJP for its continued indifference to the burning issue of Capital shifting out of Amaravati. In all, lack of sympathy from any side indicates tougher time ahead for BJP in Telugu states.