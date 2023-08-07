Jagan tours flood-hit areas of Godavari districts

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched his two-day tour in the flood-hit areas of undivided Godavari districts. On the first day, he visited Kunavaram and Kukkanuru and other villages of Polavaram and East Godavari districts.

The chief minister interacted with the flood victims and told them that he is aware of the tough time they had during the floods. He also told them that he had given money to the district collectors to help the victims. He said that he had instructed the officials to organise flood relief camps, give compensation to the damaged houses and provide basic provisions to each family.

Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed the victims in every village. At Gommugudem village, Jagan Mohan Reddy met the flood victims, who are also from the submerged areas of the Polavaram project. The chief minister told them that he had been trying to get the funds from the Centre to pay compensation.

The Central government had agreed to pay the compensation at the 2013-14 prices. He said he had taken up their case specially and requested the Centre to be liberal in paying compensation. He expressed confidence that the Centre would respond positively.

The chief minister further said that the Union Jal Shakthi ministry and the Central Water Commission have accepted the proposal to increase the compensation. The issue was sent for the approval of the Central cabinet, the chief minister said. He further added that the Central cabinet is likely to meet at the end of this month and approve the proposal.

The Central government is likely to give Rs 17,000 crore for the compensation to the submerged areas of the Polavaram project. He said he would take care of every family with a human face.

The chief minister then reached Rajamahendravaram and held a review meeting with the officials. He would be staying in the Roads and Buildings Guest House for the night. On Tuesday he would be touring West Godavari and Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema districts, before returning to his camp office at Tadepalli.