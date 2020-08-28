Jagan unveils pylon for Rs 368 Cr YSR Vedadri project

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has unveiled the pylon for the Rs. 368 Cr worth YSR-Vedadri Lift Irrigation Project today. He did this by pressing the remote from his Camp Office at Tadepalli. The project was aimed at providing irrigation water to several villages in the upland mandals of Krishna district.

While the Chief Minister unveiled the pylon online, several Ministers took part in the foundation stone laying programme at the project site at Vedadri village. Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav laid the foundation stone. Ministers Perni Nani and Kodali Nani were present. MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu was also present.

The project was sought to be completed within 18 months. The irrigation water would be provided to eight villages in Jaggaiahpeta, 10 villagees in Vatsavai mandal and another 10 villages in Penuganchiprolu mandal. Over 38,607 acres would be irrigated with the water from the present project.