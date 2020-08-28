Rhea Chakraborty attends before CBI officials

There is a huge conspiracy in the death suspense of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. All of a sudden, his family accused Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of misusing his funds and taking complete control of his life. The actress was questioned by the Mumbai cops, ED officials already and there are several rumors and revelations about the ongoing investigation. The Centre asked the CBI to take up the case and investigate it further.

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the CBI officials and the actress attended before the CBI officials for investigation in the DRDO Guesthouse today. Her brother Showik Chakraborty attended before the officials yesterday and he was drilled for seven hours. Rhea Chakraborty’s associate Samuel Mirinda too has been asked to be present before the CBI today. There are talks that the actress will be questioned for a couple of days as apart of the investigation. The Narcotics Control Bureau officials too will question Rhea Chakraborty soon about the usage of drugs.