Vidyarthi Teaser: Action-Packed

Tollywood witnessed several films on caste discrimination and we have yet another film on the subject. Chethan Cheenu’s next outing Vidyarthi discusses about existence of caste discrimination in our society.

Going by the teaser, Chethan Cheenu plays the role of a student leader who falls in love with his class mate who belongs to upper caste. He is also a kabaddi player and these sequences are said to be major highlight. The teaser is action-packed with excess of fight sequences.

Madhu Madasu is directing the film which is aimed for Dussehra release.