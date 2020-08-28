YCP Minister feigns ignorance of gambling in his village

The police raid on a ruling YCP Minister’s village created a sensation in Andhra Pradesh. The police went in mufti clothes while the local gambling organisers attacked them with chilli powder. As this has created a big controversy, Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram asserted that he has no role behind the gambling activities in his own village.

As some of the policemen were injured in the attacks, the department took it very seriously. The raids were made at Gummanur in Kurnool district following a tip off that large scale gambling was going on. Gamblers and influential persons from different parts in Kurnool district were coming there regularly. This has led to eventual raids.

Because of the local people’s revolt against the police, several persons were arrested. However, some of the close followers of the Minister were allegedly released following top level pressure.

Lot of criticism was coming up amid doubts of how large scale gambling with hundreds of people could be organised in a Minister’s own village without his knowledge and permission.