Jagan uses KCR’s master plans to protect his CM chair?

In his first term as CM, K Chandrasekhara Rao gave priority to political families and seniors. He even used backdoor methods to lure powerful leaders from opposition parties there. But, in his second term now, KCR changed his strategy totally and started ignoring or sidelining all seniors in order to ensure smooth transmission to pass on his CM chair legacy to his son KT Rama Rao. This is what is being implemented in a more aggressive way by AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy in his very first term, says ABN Radha Krishna in his latest Kothapaludu weekend comment. What more, Jagan Reddy is making a series of guerrilla attacks with a ruthless force on Opposition leaders especially TDP.

As is well known, Jagan Reddy and his coterie has kept an iron-like grip over sand, land, liquor and all other sources of easy money all over the state. Long-standing political families, who dominated during Congress regimes, are not allowed to take any benefits. Now, RK says that with a premeditated plan only, Jagan has carefully crippled the power of political families like Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Dharmana Prasada Rao, etc. Botcha Satyanarayana was spared just because his services were required to eliminate power of Ashok Gajapathiraju family in North Andhra and especially Visakhapatnam financial and power politics. Whatever, Jagan is duly following KCR mantra which is to remove all those who may become potential challengers to the CM chair anytime in future.

RK says that in his eagerness to stay in power for long, Jagan is solidifying his vote banks in all sections but not at all trusting Kammas and Kapus and political families because of their ambitions for power. In this, the CM is going to extreme lengths obviously.