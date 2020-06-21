Allu Arjun’s whopping remuneration for Pushpa

Stylish Star Allu Arjun scored his career’s best with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The actor also enjoys a huge fan base in Kerala and Karnataka. His next film is titled Puspha which will be directed by Sukumar. This pan Indian project will have its release in all the Indian languages. He is keen to cement his place in Hindi and Tamil languages with this film. The actor even hiked his remuneration for the project.

Allu Arjun was reportedly paid Rs 25 crores as remuneration for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and his production house Geetha Arts shared 40% from the profits. For Pushpa, the actor will be taking Rs 35 crores as remuneration. His uncles would be co-producing the film and they would share some of the profits for Pushpa. After the coronavirus outbreak, things changed drastically. The makers along with Allu Arjun and Sukumar will work on the revised budget and their stakes in the profits soon.

The regular shoot of Pushpa is expected to commence from the last week of August or September. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.