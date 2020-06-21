Naga Shaurya shifting to his Farmhouse

Actor Naga Shaurya resides in the same gated community in which Bandla Ganesh stays with his family. After Bandla Ganesh was tested positive with coronavirus, Naga Shaurya along with his family decided to move out of the city. With no chance of shoots starting soon, Naga Shaurya along with his family will reside in a farmhouse that is owned by them in the outskirts of Hyderabad. With the number of new coronavirus cases increasing every day, Shaurya and his family decided to move out to a safer place.

Shaurya decided to stay in touch with his filmmakers through phone calls and Zoom as of now. He is not keen to meet anyone and he will not start shooting for any of his projects soon. He is shooting for an untitled film directed by Sowjanya. Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Naga Shaurya also completed major portions of Srinivas Avasarala’s directorial which is nearing completion.