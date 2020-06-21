Samantha signs her first pan-Indian project

Samantha Akkineni has been idle from some time and kept her fans guessing about her upcoming projects. It is true that the top actress rejected a series of projects after Jaanu. Sony Pictures India is in talks with the actress for a women-centric project from a long time and the entire pre-production work of the film got completed recently. As per the latest update, the film would be the first pan-Indian project for Samantha.

This untitled project will start rolling from August and will be shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. The entire shoot of the film will be completed in a single schedule by the end of this year. An official announcement about the project will be made soon after things settle down. Samantha recently completed the shoot of her first web series ‘The Family Man: Season 2’ which will release on Amazon Prime this year.