Telangana Congress senior VH tests COVID positive

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. This has come as a big shock to the political leaders in Telangana. Already, there is non-stop increase in infections in Hyderabad and other parts of the State. Former MLA and BJP leader Chintala Ramachandra Reddy has already got the infection.

Following this, the authorities have sounded alert among all those who have met Mr. Hanumantha Rao in recent days. The party leaders and activists who are in primary contact with him are asked to undergo tests and also observe isolation.

Also, senior Congress leader Guduru Narayana Reddy got treatment for COVID. Three MLAs belonging to the ruling TRS have also tested positive in recent days. With this, the leaders cutting across all political parties have become alert and taking additional precautions while going out.

From the beginning, Telangana has become a centre for many hotspots considering its strategic location. Arrivals from foreign countries through international airport and presence of global companies especially in IT sector have fueled the virus infections.