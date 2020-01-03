Jagan, Vijayasai ordered to appear before CBI Court

The CBI Special Court expressed its disappointment at the continued violation of the court orders regarding personal appearance of AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his Co-accused Number 2 Vijayasai Reddy. Both the accused did not appear before the court hearing today also. It may be recalled that Jagan Reddy has appeared before the court prior to the election. But after becoming CM, Jagan Reddy has been avoiding personally appearing before the court on some pretext or the other. Today also, CM visited West Godavari district to address an official public meeting there.

When Jagan lawyers told the court about the prior engagements of CM Jagan, the judges took strong objection. They asked how long Jagan goes on evading court appearances in such massive illegal assets cases. Many top people are attending court hearings in different cases in the country but here something is wrong with Jagan Reddy. The court frankly told the Jagan advocates not to resort to the contempt of the court next time. The judges ordered Number 1 Jagan Reddy and Number 2 Vijayasai Reddy to compulsorily appear before the court hearing on January 10. The court clarified that there would be no question of giving exemption from personal appearance for Jagan Reddy any more.