Jagan weekend revenge against TDP leader

The ruling YCP attacks on the Opposition TDP leaders are continuing unabated. Two days after Dhulipalla Narendra was arrested and sent to jail, now the TDP Vizag leader and former MLA Palla Srinivas became the target. The Vizag municipal authorities demolished the ‘illegal building’ of Palla Srinivas in Patha Gajuwaka centre today. This demolition was also taken up on a Sunday so that the victims would have no immediate access to the court.

Dhulipalla was also arrested towards the weekend holidays. Regardless of the nature of his crime, he was sent to 14 days judicial remand by the ACB court. The YCP Government’s holiday tactics were indeed taking the TDP leaders by surprise. They were not able to get immediate relief.

No doubt, Palla Srinivas gave huge embarrassment to CM Jagan Reddy at a very personal level. The moment the Vizag Steel Plant privatisation became politicised, Palla went on a fast unto death protest in Gujuwaka. Then the Opposition parties rallied together and began their own agitation. The ruling YCP leaders, who initially supported the privatisation, had then no option but to change their tune.

At that time, the Government foiled the indefinite fast of Palla Srinivas. But today, his buildings were brought down which was being termed as the continuing political vendetta of the Jagan regime.