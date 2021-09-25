Jagan will drop all ministers from his cabinet soon: Balineni

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will drop all the ministers from his cabinet soon and induct all new faces into his cabinet.

This was disclosed by none other than Balineni Srinivas Reddy, the minister for energy in Jagan’s cabinet and considered to be the close aide of YS Jagan.

Balineni said he has no fears that he will lose his minister post soon.

Balineni reminded Jagan’s earlier statement when he formed his cabinet in June 2019. At that time, Jagan stated that he will continue this cabinet for first two-and-a-half years and later give chance to others for the remaining two-and-a-half years term of YSRCP government.

Going by this, Jagan has to change his cabinet by December this year.

However, there were speculations that Jagan may not remove seniors like Botsa Satyanarayana from his cabinet but Balineni’s comments show that Jagan will not spare anyone and he will go for a totally new cabinet in December.

Balineni said it’s the ‘policy decision’ of Jagan to change cabinet after six months and everyone should abide by it.

He further said that he will completely support Jagan in changing his cabinet.