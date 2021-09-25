Modi’s image removed from Supreme Court e-mails

The Supreme Court administered a shock to the government on Saturday when it asked the Central government-run National Informatics Centre (NIC) to remove the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in e-mails sent to the advocates by the Registry of the Supreme Court. Late on Friday night, the registry of the Supreme Court said that it directed the NIC to drop the image from the footer of the emails originating from the e mail.

Instead, the registry has begun putting the image of the illuminated Supreme Court in place of Narendra Modi Modi’s image was put as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75 years of independence next year. However, a lawyer petitioned against placing the ad containing a snapshot of Modi on the emails emanating from the Supreme Court.

The NIC said that the same format and script was being used on all NIC platforms. Earlier, a message from mahatma Gandhi was used on the occasion of Gandhi’s birth anniversary However, we have removed Modi’s image following the directions of the Supreme Court, an official said. He said the image of Modi was replaced by an image of the Supreme Court.

An advocate said that the Supreme Court should not only be independent, but also look independent. He said that the image of the Supreme Court should be seen as being different from that of a political party. Such association should be avoided, he said.