Jagan wooing Brahmins with ‘jendhyam sop’!

Everyone knows about the worst financial condition of AP government.

AP became revenue-deficit state after bifurcation of state in 2014.

After Jagan became CM, the financial condition of AP turned from bad to worse.

This is because Jagan started distributing money to beneficiaries left, right and centre with an aim to create vote bank for YSRCP and win elections.

Now the Jagan government is taking loans even to pay salaries for staff.

Despite this, it is not stopping Jagan to offer ‘free cash sops’ to various castes and religions in the name of welfare schemes.

Jagan is now devising plans to launch a new scheme to woo Brahmin community.

Under this scheme, the government will extend Rs 15,000 to Brahmin boys aged between 7 and 16 years to help their families celebrate ‘jendhyam ceremony’.

Brahmins wear ‘sacred thread’ (jendhya) and this event is celebrated as a ceremony in Brahmin community.

Now Jagan wants to fund the expenditure for this ceremony.

Looking at Jagan’s free distribution of cash sops, one can only say, “Only God save AP”.