HC notices to Centre and AP on Capital City works

The AP High Court has issued notices to the Central and State governments to clarify their positions on the stalled construction works in Amaravati Capital City. It ordered both the governments to file affidavits with details of why the works were stopped and why several committees were formed on decentralisation and 3 Capitals. The HC ordered the Centre to give its clarification since it is also involved in AP Capital project by way of providing funds.

For the first time, the HC also asked the two governments to provide full details of why construction of permanent High Court buildings was stopped in Amaravati. The State and the Centre were also asked to state their positions on oath on the aspect of shifting High Court.

The court has taken up the issue of non-payment of crores worth bills for works already completed in Capital City. The companies concerned filed petitions. In view of multiple petitions on Amaravati, the High Court decided to split up these cases based on different issues. Accordingly, hearings would be taken up. Legal experts say that the Centre can no longer escape from its responsibility on AP Capital shifting.