Bollywood antagonist for Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan is busy wrapping the shoot of Pink remake and the film is aimed for May 15th release. Pawan Kalyan will join the sets of Krish’s film from March and the actor is in plans to complete the shoot for his portions in three months. The film is aimed for release during the second half of the year. There are talks that Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has been roped in to play the role of the lead antagonist.

Arjun Rampal is left with not many good offers in Hindi and he is also looking for films in other languages. Krish felt that Arjun Rampal would be the best option for the role. Jacqueline Fernandez and Pragya Jaiswal are speculated to play the female leads in this periodic film that is set during the pre-independence. Massive sets are erected in Aluminium Factory for the shoot. AM Rathnam is the producer.