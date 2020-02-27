Prabhas20 Release Date is Here

Prabhas took a long break after the debacle of Saaho and he recently started shooting for his next film. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. ‘Radhe Shyam’ and ‘Oh Dear’ are the considered titles. There are several ongoing speculations about the release date of this big budget romantic drama and there are strong talks that the film would hit the screens that the film releases during summer 2021. But the makers recently informed the buyers about the release date.

This romantic saga will hit the screens on October 16th covering the Dasara holidays. Prabhas along with the makers finalized the date and informed the buyers about the same. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers. Prabhas also announced a film in the direction of Nag Ashwin and the film starts rolling at the end of this year.