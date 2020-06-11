Jagananna orders CBI enquiry into ‘Chandranna Kanuka’

The Jaganmohan Reddy Cabinet has ordered an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Chandranna Kanuka festival benefits programmes. The decision was taken based on a Cabinet sub committee report that unearthed corruption in the distribution of festival benefits during Chandrababu Naidu regime.

The report said that Rs. 158 Cr scam took place in distribution of Chandranna Thofa and Chandranna Kanuka. It reported that Rs. 40 Cr was spent every year on distribution of Heritage butter milk packets. The CBI enquiry was ordered on all these expenditures.

Jagan Cabinet has included alleged fibernet scam in this CBI inquiry as well. The Cabinet sub committee has reported to the Chief Minister that huge irregularities took place in the fibernet project during TDP regime. The project was given to the companies which have no qualification or eligibility. The purchase of set top boxes was stuck in a huge corruption scam. The sub committee confirmed Rs. 700 Cr scam in the fibernet alone.

The Cabinet took this sensational decision ahead of the coming budget session from June 16. CM Jaganmohan Reddy and Ministers took part in this meeting.