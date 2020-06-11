Pic Talk: Hot and Stylish Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood beauty Parineeti Chopra lost huge weight after which she started posing for hot pictures. The actress stunned everyone in a super stylish black outfit for Dabboo Ratnani’s Calendar which was posted on Instagram. Parineeti Chopra wowed in black and looked super fit in the clicks. She carried a leather jacket along with a matching hat in the photoshoot. Parineeti Chopra is busy with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl on the Train and Saina Nehwal’s biopic. All these films are expected to release next year.

