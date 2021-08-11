Jagan’s advisors list gets longer, Jupudi appointed social justice advisor

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is already drawing flak not just in his state AP but entire country for resorting to the indiscriminate appointment of advisors to his government thereby wasting crores of rupees of public money.

The AP government is already reeling under severe financial crisis and is not able to pay salaries and pensions for employees in time. Even to pay salaries and pensions, the Jagan government is taking loans.

In such a critical situation, any CM is expected to take austerity measures to cut down government expenditure and put finances in order. But Jagan is different. He cares a damn about financial crisis and does whatever suits his selfish political interests.

Jagan on Wednesday (today) issued orders appointing Jupudi Prabhakar Rao as Advisor, Social Justice to AP government.

Jagan already has over 30 advisors, the highest in the country.

There is already strong criticism that these advisors are drawing salaries and emoluments worth crores of rupees every year without any work leading to wastage of huge public money since Jagan anyway does not listen to anyone’s advice and takes decisions on his own.

Like all the other advisors, Jupudi will also get the cabinet rank and a gross monthly salary of more than ₹3 lakh. Besides, he will also be paid ₹25,000 for his security. The advisors will also get ₹50,000 for the purchase of a laptop or computer, ₹3 lakh towards furniture and ₹1.5 lakh for cutlery. They will also be allotted a private secretary, a personal assistant, an additional PA, three office subordinates, and two drivers.

Looking at this, one can only pray God save AP from this gross financial mismanagement.