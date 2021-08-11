Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will soon be seen playing the lead in the biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film has been announced with the title ‘Stuartpuram Donga’.

Nageswara Rao was known as the notorious and courageous thief of Stuartpuram in the 1970s.

The life and times of Nageswara Rao, known for his smart way of escape from police and prison too, will come alive on the big screen. In fact, it was one such escape from a Chennai jail that gave him the moniker of ‘Tiger’. The infamous robber was finally shot dead by the police in 1987.

According to the film’s production team, a strong script has been prepared and all the required commercial ingredients are included in the right proportions. Vennelakanti Brothers are the writers for the film. Since the story is set in the 70s and 80s, popular technicians are zeroed in to be part of this high-budget entertainer.

The film will be directed by KS and produced by Bellamkonda Suresh.

Melody Brahma Mani Sharma will score the music. Shyam K Naidu handles the camera, while Thammiraju is the editor and AS Prakash is the art director.

Meanwhile Bellamkonda is busy wrapping up the shoot of his Bollywood debut. He will be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu film ‘Chatrapathi’, which is directed by VV Vinayak. The shooting of the film is taking place here.