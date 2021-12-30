Jagan’s empty coffers: Contractors in AP on warpath, demand payment of arrears

Angry AP building contractors have taken to the warpath over non-payment of their long-pending bills. The contractors are now holding protests in different cities wearing black shirts. They say that due to the non-payment of bills, they are not in a position even to approach the banks.

The contractors say that the whole system of public contractors has been completely ruined due to the AP government’s non-payment of bills. Though they had fulfilled all the contractual norms, the payments have not been made for the last two years. As a result, the contractors are unable to secure new loans and are not able to take up any new works.

They reminded that a similar situation arose during the time of late YSR. However, soon after knowing about the plight of the contractors, he had issued a special GO to release the arrears to provide succour to the contractors. However, the present government is insensitive to the plight of the contractors.

The contractors say that the government has to pay up to Rs 1000 for the small contractors. All the contractors are now on a warpath and have launched an agitational programme. As part of it, they have begun protesting in different cities of the state. The latest agitation was organised in Vizag city.