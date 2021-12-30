Telugu States: Interesting Updates on Ticket Prices

The Telangana government has been supporting the film industry in one or another way. Screening of five shows has been granted in the state and the government also issued a GO to hike the ticket prices. The situations are entirely different in AP as the government slashed down the ticket prices to all-time low and the buyers of all the recent hit films suffered massive losses in the state. The multiplexes across Telangana hiked the ticket prices to Rs 295 and this would be applicable for all the new and screened films from tomorrow.

The recliner prices can be sold up to Rs 350 in Telangana. On the flip side, the government of AP is strict on their stand and they are not in a mood to hike the ticket prices. The government handed over the responsibility of the sale of ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh to the AP Film Development Corporation. The APFDC will start the operations from January 7th with RRR. There are talks that there would be no hike in the ticket prices for any film in the future. There would be no taxes or extra fee imposed on the patron which is a relief for the audience.

For now, things are completely different in Telugu states. Several biggies like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Acharya and Bheemla Nayak are gearing up for release in the coming months.