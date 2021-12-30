A Temporary relief for AP Theatres

Close to 100 theatres are asked to be shut by the government of Andhra Pradesh after they failed to produce all the needed documents along with the permissions. Most of the theatres could not renew their Fire Safety Norms and the government ruthlessly seized some of the theatres. The government now granted permission to reopen the screens which is a temporary relief for the AP theatres. The government wanted the theatres to clear all the permissions in a month’s time. The theatre owners will have to file applications with the Joint Collectors before reopening their screens.

