2021 Tollywood Box-Office: 14 Hits and Many Flops

Tollywood reopened with a bang this year after a long pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ravi Teja’s Krack is the first blockbuster of the year and it is followed by Naandhi, Uppena in February. Jathi Ratnalu was a smashing hit in March and the film left everyone in huge profits. Pawan Kalyan’s stardom carried Vakeel Saab well and the film was the super hit of April. Movies like SR Kalyanamandapam, Pelli SandaD carried low expectations and ended up as super hits. Love Story, Most Eligible Bachelor, Zombie Reddy are the other hits. Balakrishna’s Akhanda is the biggest hit in his career and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is raking decent revenues all over. Natural Star Nani is back with a bang and ended up December on a decent note with Shyam Singha Roy. Here is the list of hits and flops for Telugu cinema for 2021:

HITS: Krack, Master, Zombie Reddy, Uppena, Naandhi, Jathi Ratnalu, Vakeel Saab, SR Kalyanamandapam, Love Story, Pelli SandaD, Most Eligible Bachelor, Akhanda, Pushpa and Shyam Singha Roy

FLOPS: Red, Alludu Adhurs, Bangaru Bullodu, Check, Sreekaram, Gaali Sampath, Mosagallu, Rang De, Aranya, Wild Dog, Paagal, Sridevi Soda Center, Seetimaarr, Gully Rowdy, Republic, Aradugula Bullet, Kondapolam, Maha Samudram, Romantic, Varudu Kaavalenu, Manchi Rojulochaie, Raja Vikramarka, Anubhavinchu Raja, Skylab, Lakshya

OTT Releases: Narappa, Tuck Jagadish, Drushyam 2, Cinema Bandi, Vivaha Bhojanambu, Maestro, Aakashavaani.