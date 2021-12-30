Dhanush and Venky Atluri Film Updates

Tamil actor Dhanush is making his Tollywood debut next year and the film will be directed by Venky Atluri. The film is titled Sir and it would be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages. The regular shoot of this social drama will start from January 5th in Hyderabad and the first schedule will be completed in January. Dhanush will move on to his Tamil films after completing the first schedule of Sir.

Samyuktha is the leading lady and GV Prakash is the music director. Sir is Dhanush’s take on the education system that discusses about the flaws and about the revolution in the system. Fortune Four Cinemas and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Sir is aimed for 2022 release. Dhanush also signed a film in the direction of Sekhar Kammula and the film too will commence shoot next year.