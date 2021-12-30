Big Debates on RRR Release

SS Rajamouli is strict on his stand and announced that he would go ahead with January 7th release for RRR. The makers made good profits before release as some of the theatrical deals are closed even before the Covid-19 arrived. But with the Omicron variant making a splash, several markets are shut. Rajamouli is pretty confident that RRR would collect Rs 1000 crores across the North Indian belt alone. Maharashtra and New Delhi contribute to 40 percent of the theatrical market in North and the situation in these states is alarming for now. Several other Indian states will impose restrictions if the cases continue to rise. 83 received exceptional response but the box-office numbers are quite poor which clearly indicates that the scare of coronavirus is back in the nation.

It would be a daring step from Rajamouli and his team to release RRR. The new cases in USA reached an all-time high and several European markets are shut. Overseas happens to be one of the biggest markets for Telugu films and there is no clarity for now about the key international markets. The situation in Andhra Pradesh is pathetic and the AP government made it clear that there would be no special preference for RRR. Considering the hype and the situation, RRR would lose big for sure if released on January 7th.

The makers have been aggressive with the promotions and Rajamouli is not in a mood to change the date for now. Things may change badly in the coming week. For now, RRR is planned for January 7th release. Right from Tollywood to Bollywood, there are big debates going on about RRR release.