Minister Malla Reddy weakening TRS in Medchal!

Telangana minister Ch Malla Reddy is famous for courting controversies. He often lands in controversies with land grabbing allegations, demanding bribes from realtors etc, and causes embarrassment to TRS leadership.

Despite all this, he continues to be the minister and enjoys the support of KCR and KTR. His critics say Malla Reddy is safeguarding his minister post as well as his political career with his huge ‘money power’ by donating crores of rupees to TRS every year.

Latest, Malla Reddy has landed in another controversy. His own party leaders in his own Medchal district are accusing Malla Reddy of encouraging ‘groups’ in TRS and adopting ‘divide and rule’ policy to check his political rivals in TRS in Medchal district but in the process, he is weakening TRS in the district.

Several TRS elected representatives in Keesara municipality submitted resignation to their posts to protest Malla Reddy’s group politics in TRS.

They complained to KCR and KTR that if Malla Reddy is not checked, TRS will lose ground in Medchal district and it will benefit either Congress or BJP.

TRS local leaders and cadre are planning to join Congress and BJP unable to bear group politics of Malla Reddy.