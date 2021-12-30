Did Jagan offer MLC post to Vangaveeti Radha?

TDP leader Vangaveeti Radha Krishna has been grabbing all the public and media attention for the last two days after he announced that he was facing threat to his life and some politically-motivated persons had conducted a near his house and office recently to kill him.

The YSRCP government soon stepped up his security and provided 2+2 security cover. It’s a different issue that Radha rejected security cover.

However, the whole episode has fuelled speculations that this entire political drama was enacted by Radha and YSRCP with an agenda of Radha quitting TDP to join YSRCP. These speculations gained credence with Radha making these sensational comments about the threat to his life in the presence of YSRCP leaders in a meeting.

Rumour mills are abuzz about YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy offered MLC post to Radha if he quits TDP and joins YSRCP.

Radha was with YSRCP until 2019 Assembly polls. He quit YSRCP and joined TDP ahead of 2019 Assembly polls but did not contest Assembly polls.

It’s an open secret that Radha maintains close relations with YSRCP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamshi and minister Kodali Nani even today. Both these YSRCP leaders are bringing pressure on Radha to quit TDP and join YSRCP and conveyed Jagan’s offer of nominating him as MLC.