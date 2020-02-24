Jagan’s ‘lies’ on Veligonda project stands exposed!

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who inspected Veligonda project three days ago to review the progress of project works, gave a statement that the previous TDP government had dug only 600 metres of project tunnel between 2014 and 2019 but YSRCP government had completed 1.4 kilometre tunnel works since it came to power eight months ago.

AP irrigation officials who were present at the project site along with the CM were shocked at Jagan’s statement because it was full of ‘blatant lies’.

As per official records available with irrigation department, though Veligonda project was launched by late CM YSR in 2005, the works were expedited only during TDP government from 20014 to 2019.

From 2005 to 2014, the Congress government could complete 12.50 km tunnel works.

The tunnel works were completed to an extent of 15.67 kilometres during TDP regime till 2019.

This clearly shows that TDP government had completed tunnel works of more than 3 kilometres.

But Jagan uttered lie saying that TDP had completed tunnel works of only 600 metres in five years.

The TDP government also spent Rs 1,500 cr on Veligonda project works despite severe financial constraints after bifurcation of state while the previous Congress government could spend Rs 5,150 cr in 10 years when Undivided AP was a revenue-surplus state.