Praja Vedika debris for auction

Within days of coming to power, AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy very egoistically got Praja Vedika demolished. He initially tried to show it as an illegal construction constructed irresponsibly by Chandrababu Naidu. He allowed Vedika scrap to remain there. YCP leaders thought that the Vedika debris would cause daily pain to Naidu as it was located very close to his house in Krishna river Karakatta.

For nine long months, Praja Vedika scrap remained there. Opposition is describing it as a reminder of the thoughtless and arrogant attitude of CM Jagan. YCP plan to showcase it as a failure of Naidu didn’t go well. Recently, opposition leaders are saying that Jagan atrocious Tughlaq rule started with demolition of Praja Vedika.

With such criticism growing, Jagan Circar finally decided to get Vedika scrap removed from the site. Now, officials found out how the entire demolition was hastily done causing huge loss to the government. Vedika was actually a prefabricated structure but it was demolished hurriedly as Jagan gave just one day time. As a result now, not even a few lakhs could be recovered out of the Rs. 9 Cr structure.