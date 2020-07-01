Jagan’s Rs 307 Cr costly birthday gift to Vijayasai Reddy: TDP

TDP Official Spokesperson K. Pattabhi Ram has slammed the YCP Government for ‘perpetrating’ yet another fraud on the people of Andhra Pradesh in the name of 104 and 108 ambulance services meant for poorer sections of society in the state. CM Jaganmohan Reddy flagged off the Rs. 307 Cr ambulance services amid a huge publicity show today which incidentally marked the birthday celebrations of the CM’s co-accused and MP Vijayasai Reddy.

The TDP leader asked whether the Chief Minister has given Rs. 307 Cr costly gift to his co-accused in massive corruption. The ambulances project contract was given to Vijayasai Reddy’s in-law Ramprasad Reddy’s Aurobindo Foundation with a premeditated plan to plunder huge public money under the garb of extending medical services to the poor people. For this, the Government stooped down to the extent of changing the clauses in Judicial Review.

Mr. Pattabhi lashed out at CM Jagan Reddy’s ‘open misuse of people’s money’ in giving wide publicity for the inauguration of ambulances in all media. At the same time, the CM and Home Minister were not able to give one single clarification on allegations of corruption. While the BVG organisation gave ambulance services at Rs. 1.31 lakh per month per vehicle during TDP regime, the YCP Government has agreed to pay Rs. 2.21 lakh per vehicle to Aurobindo Foundation now. The Government should explain whether terminated the previous contract of proven BVG group in violation of agreement only to give this Rs. 307 Cr gift to Vijayasai’s kin.

The TDP leader said Aurobindu Foundation has no prior experience in providing ambulances while BVG has got a glowing track record with its presence already there in Delhi and Maharashtra. It became clear that CM Jagan Reddy has deliberately set aside BVG only to favour his MP Vijayasai Reddy’s relatives.

Mr. Pattabhi refuted YCP allegations, saying that it was during Chandrababu Naidu regime that 104 mobile hospitals were launched which were equipped with a 5-member crew who include a doctor, lab technician, pharmacist, nurse and driver. Now, Jagan Government is giving just three staff who are doctor, data entry operator and driver. How can they provide emergency services without a lab technician and a nurse? This shows the lack of commitment on the part of YCP Government.

The TDP leader flayed the Government for agreeing to pay Rs. 1.8 lakh per ambulance to Aurobindo Foundation only for providing doctor, data entry operator and driver besides other equipment in the ambulances. This equipment includes basic things like stethoscope, BP machine, flowmeter and so on. Then, there was no clarification what services that Aurobindo Foundation would give from its side to the poor people.